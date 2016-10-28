

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, retreating almost 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index fell just beneath the 3,115-point plateau, and the market is looking at another weak open on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft as weak earnings news and economic data may be stabilized by a bounce in the price of crude oil. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower, and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, properties and telecoms.



For the day, the index eased 3.96 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 3,112.35 after trading between 3,100.39 and 3,114.76. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 1.27 points or 0.06 percent to end at 2,068.09.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.59 percent, China Life fell 0.32 percent, China Shenhua skidded 1.24 percent, Vanke tumbled 1.59 percent, China Unicom plummeted 3.00 percent and Zijin Mining fell 0.91 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before ending lower after coming in mixed in the previous session.



The NASDAQ slid 34.29 points or 0.7 percent to 5,215.97, while the Dow lost 29.65 points or 0.2 percent to 18,169.68 and the S&P 500 fell 6.39 points or 0.3 percent to 2,133.04.



The weakness came as traders digested a mixed batch of earnings news, as Nokia (NOK) and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) disappointed and Western Digital (WDC) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) beat the street.



In economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest drop in initial jobless claims in the week ended October 22, while the Commerce Department noted an unexpected drop in durable goods orders in September. Also, the National Association of Realtors saw a big rebound in pending home sales in September.



Crude oil futures rebounded Thursday, but remained below $50 on doubts about OPEC's resolve to end the global supply glut. December WTI oil gained 54 cents or 1.1 percent to settle at $49.72/bbl on Nymex.



