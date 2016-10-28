Printed Electronics Market to Exhibit 22.38% CAGR to 2022: Inkjet Printing to Dominate Globally

PUNE, India, October 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The printed electronics market for the lighting devices is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022 to reach beyond 22% CAGR while the market for printed OLED lighting is expanding as technology is improving and the growth is aided by its falling prices.

Complete report on printed electronics market spread across 164 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 70 tables and 60 figures

The printed electronics market was valued at USD 3.13 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 12.10 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 22.38% between 2016 and 2022. Printed electronics is gaining a wide momentum owing to the many benefits it offers over conventional printing such as low fabrication cost, scalability, and simple fabrication. Increasing penetration of Internet of Things is necessitating the demand for printed electronics. Printed electronics along with their low cost provides added benefits of thin-form factor, flexibility, stretch ability, portability, and rollability, among others.

Other significant factors driving the growth of the printed electronics market is the thin and flexible form factor and significant cost advantages provided by the printed electronics. Increased miniaturization, technological changes, and portability needs of electronic products in different sectors such as telecommunications, packaging, automotive, and medical are driving the demand for flexible electronic products in the market. The complex manufacturing process poses as a restraint in the market. Some of the challenges in the manufacturing include incompatibility between layers and materials, form factor requirement of products, and requirement of operational voltage and drive current among others.

The market for inkjet printing is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Inkjet printing is expected to dominate the global printed electronics market in the future owing to its benefits such as non-contact printing, increased scalability, and potential to meet the rising market demand for customized flexible electronics solutions. Some of the major characteristics of inkjet printing are simplicity, reproducibility, non-contact, high resolution, speed, flexibility, low amount of waste generation, and low cost. Inkjet printing also facilitates small feature size with less weight and is suitable for manufacturing flexible devices such as photovoltaic devices, and sensors.

The printed electronics ecosystem comprises major players such as ThinFilm Electronics ASA (Norway), GSI Technologies, LLC(U.S.), PARC, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. (U.S.), NovaCentrix (U.S.), Enfucell OY (Finland), Molex, Inc. (U.S.), E Ink Holdings Inc. (China), YD Ynvisible, S.A. (Portugal), and T-ink, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the printed electronics market place. In the process of determining and verifying, the global printed electronics market size for several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. In Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (30%) and Tier 3 (30%) companies were contacted for primary interviews. The interviews were conducted with various key people such as C-level (35%), Director Level (45%) and Managers (20%) from various key organizations operating in the global printed electronics market. The primary interviews were conducted worldwide covering regions such as North America (30%), Europe (40%), APAC (20%) and RoW (10%).

On a related note, another research on Flexible Electronics Market Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020 says, the Global flexible electronics market is expected to reach $13.23 billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 21.73%. The report segments the flexible electronics market on the basis of the different types of components, circuit structures, applications and geographies. Companies like Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Solar Frontier (Japan), PARC, Inc. (U.S.), LG Corporation (Japan), Cymbet Corporation (U.S.) and few others have been profiled

Explore more reports on I.T. & Telecommunication market

