sprite-preloader
Freitag, 28.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,246 Euro		+0,011
+0,49 %
WKN: 731400 ISIN: DE0007314007 Ticker-Symbol: HDD 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,21
2,23
27.10.
2,225
2,24
27.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG2,246+0,49 %