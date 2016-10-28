

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Printing machines maker Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) said it has appointed Rainer Hundsdörfer (59) as the new CEO and Dr. Ulrich Hermann (49) as a regular member.



Hundsdörfer will replace Gerold Linzbach on November 14, who is leaving the company of his own accord, as already announced.



Current Management Board member Harald Weimer, responsible for Heidelberg Services, will be stepping down at his own request as of November 13, 2016 and will supervise the orderly transition in the period to March 31, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX