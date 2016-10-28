

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - AMP Ltd., (AMLTF.PK, AMP.AX), Australia's third-largest life insurer, said it expects to take a A$668 million charge on its wealth protection business amid 'deteriorating' conditions across the industry.



AMP Life has executed a binding quota share agreement with Munich Re to reinsure 50 per cent of A$750 million of annual premium income of the AMP Life retail portfolio, including income protection and lump sum business. The agreement will commence on 1 November 2016.



The agreement creates the potential to release up to A$500 million of capital from AMP Life subject to regulatory approval. This initial tranche of reinsurance will reduce the magnitude of earnings volatility from the Australian wealth protection business for the AMP group.



The estimated net impact from the agreement on the Australian wealth protection business profit margins is a A$25 million reduction annually from fiscal year 2017.



AMP Chief Executive Craig Meller said,'We've seen consistent deterioration in the insurance sector over the course of 2016. Today's actions are designed to re-set the wealth protection business. They will improve the group's earnings stability, free-up capital and help bring into focus the growth potential of AMP.'



AMP expects to book around A$500 million in capital losses and one-off items and the wealth protection business's embedded value will fall by A$1 billion in the year to December 31. The division's profit margins are expected to decline by about A$65 million in the 2017 financial year.



AMP noted that the impairment charges won't impact its fiscal 2016 underlying profit, The company's dividend policy of paying out 70 percent to 90 percent of underlying profits remains unchanged.



