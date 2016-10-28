

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday, with some of the markets paring early gains, as the negative cues from Wall Street and enhanced prospects of a near-term Fed rate hike dampened investor sentiment.



The Australian market slipped into negative territory after opening higher despite the weak cues from Wall Street.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 12.50 points or 0.24 percent to 5,283.00, after rising to a high of 5,311.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 9.90 points or 0.18 percent to 5,368.50.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is up 0.2 percent, BHP Billiton is advancing almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent despite lower iron ore prices.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising 0.3 percent and Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search and Santos are adding more than 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is up 0.5 percent as crude oil prices rebounded overnight.



Banks are mostly lower. Westpac is down 0.5 percent and Commonwealth Bank is lower by 0.4 percent, while National Australia Bank's shares are advancing more than 1 percent. ANZ Bank is losing 0.7 percent after the bank said it will record charges totalling $360 million against its full-year profit.



Macquarie Group recorded a first-half profit of A$1.05 billion that declined almost 2 percent from last year and said it expects full-year results broadly in line with last year. The investment bank and fund manager's shares are rising 2 percent.



Shares of AMP are losing almost 9 percent after the wealth manager said it will impair the value of its wealth protection business by A$668 million in its full-year results.



Shares of Woolworths are gaining almost 1 percent after the supermarket giant reported an increase in first-quarter sales for the first time in nearly two years and also beat market expectations.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that final demand producer prices in Australia were up 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2015, following the 0.1 percent gain in the second quarter. On a yearly basis, prices were up 0.5 percent after rising 1.0 percent in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is sharply lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7586, down from US$0.7630 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is rebounding on the back of a weaker yen, despite the weak lead from Wall Street. Investors shrugged off weak consumer price inflation data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 83.53 points or 0.48 percent to 17,419.95, off a high of 17,459.02 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is edging down 0.05 percent and Sony is down 0.3 percent, while Canon is adding 0.1 percent and Toshiba is unchanged. Automaker Toyota is adding 0.4 percent and Honda is up 0.3 percent.



Fast Retailing is rising more than 1 percent and SoftBank is adding 0.5 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is edging higher by 0.02 percent and JX Holdings is adding 0.2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp is rising almost 8 percent, Nomura Holdings is advancing more than 4 percent and Chughai Pharmaceutical is adding more than 3 percent.



On the flip side, Fuji Electric is losing more than 5 percent, Kao Corp. is down almost 5 percent and Hino Motors is lower by more than 4 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that nationwide overall consumer prices in fell 0.5 percent on year in September, in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.



Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food, was also down an annual 0.5 percent. That matched forecasts and was unchanged from the previous month.



The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in September. That was beneath forecasts for 3.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.



The average of household spending in Japan was down 2.1 percent on year in September, coming in at 267,119 yen. The headline figure beat expectations for a decline of 2.7 percent following the 4.6 percent contraction in August.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 105 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Indonesia are lower. Shanghai, Malaysia and Taiwan are up with modest gains.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday as traders digested the latest batch of earnings news, with a slew of well-known companies releasing their quarterly results.



While the Nasdaq slid 34.29 points or 0.7 percent to 5,215.97, the Dow edged down 29.65 points or 0.2 percent to 18,169.68 and the S&P 500 fell 6.39 points or 0.3 percent to 2,133.04.



The major European markets ended mixed on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures rebounded Thursday, but remained below $50 on doubts about OPEC's resolve to end the global supply glut. December WTI oil gained 54 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at $49.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



