

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to an 8-day high of 75.08 against the yen and a 2-day high of 1.0643 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 74.95 and 1.0654, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi edged up to 0.7136 and 1.5278 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7120 and 1.5296, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 76.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the aussie, 0.73 against the greenback and 1.50 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX