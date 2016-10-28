

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev NV or AB InBev (BUD, AHBIF.PK) Friday said its normalized profit attributable to equity holders in the third quarter slid to $1.363 billion from last year's $1.673 billion, hurt by the organic decline in EBITDA. Normalized earnings per share declined to $0.83 from $1.02.



During the quarter, EBITDA slipped 2.0 percent to $4.032 billion, driven by a very weak result in Brazil. EBITDA margin fell 178 bps to 36.3 percent in the quarter.



Quarterly revenue rose 2.8 percent to $11.376 billion. Total volumes declined by 0.9 percent, with the Group's own beer volumes down by 0.2 percent.



In addition, AB InBev said its board approved an interim dividend of 1.60 euros per share for the fiscal year 2016.



