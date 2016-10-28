NOKIA: Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

October 28, 2016 at 08:30 (CET +1)

Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of 38 750 Nokia shares were subscribed for between September 27 and October 24, 2016. The subscription price was EUR 2.08 per share for 11 250 shares and EUR 1.82 per share for 27 500 shares. The total amount of the subscription price, EUR 73 450.00, will be recorded in the fund for invested non-restricted equity and, consequently, the share capital of the company does not increase.

The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date October 28, 2016. The shares will commence trading in Nasdaq Helsinki (NOKIA) together with other Nokia shares as of October 31, 2016 and are expected to commence trading on Euronext Paris (NOKIA) as of November 1, 2016. Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the new shares.

The amount of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade Register is 5 835 725 262 shares.

