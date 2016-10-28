Jin Jiang International Hotels Attended ITB Asia, Developing Its Overseas Markets





SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Jin Jiang International Hotels was presented at ITB Asia 2016 in Singapore from October 19th to 21st. As one of Asia's largest travel trade shows, ITB Asia attracted over 760 exhibitors from 73 countries this year. Jin Jiang International Hotel Management Company and its member hotels again attended the event and carried out in-depth exchanges with outstanding enterprise and industry elites from around the world and looked for opportunities for cooperation.

Photo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20161028/0861611254

Showcasing hotel resources with distinctive features

Jin Jiang International Hotels presented at the trade show classic hotels with profound history, prestigious and refined luxury hotels and simple and modern business hotels, including Jin Jiang Hotel Shanghai, Jin Jiang Tower Shanghai, Park Hotel Shanghai, Rainbow Hotel Shanghai and Jian Guo Hotel Shanghai.

Jin Jiang Hotel Shanghai is a famous five-star garden hotel with its unique modern buildings listed as one of Shanghai's municipal cultural conservation sites. Since its inauguration in 1951, the hotel has accommodated more than 500 heads of state and government from over 100 countries, including nearly all of the influential men and women over half a century that follows. Jin Jiang Tower Shanghai, a five-star luxury business hotel, accommodated over 360 officials and celebrities, winning the heart of guests at home and abroad. Park Hotel Shanghai is a classic hotel which opened in 1934 and for 30 years was acclaimed as the "tallest building in the Far East". Located in central Shanghai, it offers customers with luxurious, cozy guestrooms and delicious cuisine. Rainbow Hotel and Jian Guo Hotel Shanghai are four-star business hotels, located in the Hongqiao transportation hub and bustling Xujiahui CBD respectively. Their comprehensive facilities combined with a developed urban transportation network make for an ideal business travel destination.

Promoting the hotels' development with a global vision

As a major international specialized trade show, ITB Asia has become an industry weathervane and an information exchange window in Asia. Mr. William Cai, Director of Sales & Marketing at Jin Jiang International Hotels, said: "As a world renowned travel trade platform, ITB Asia provides us with great opportunities to network with international buyers of business travel, conference and exhibition for cooperation. In the future, Jin Jiang International Hotels will learn from advanced international experience and further expand its domestic and overseas markets to build a full range hotel brand system integrating domestic and international hotels to meet the ever more diversified and personalized market demands."

Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) predicts that China will overtake the US in its spending on business travel and become the world's largest business travel market in 2016. Shanghai is currently building an international financial center and an international shipping center as global business communication grows day by day. In addition, Shanghai is one of China's most popular inbound tourist destinations. All Jin Jiang hotels that made appearance at ITB Asia 2016 are located in Shanghai and therefore can leverage the advantages a key region offers to develop overseas markets, reflecting Jin Jiang Hotels' clear understanding of its own resources and market opportunities.

For more information or reservations, please visit: www.jinjianghotels.com









