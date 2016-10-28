January-September 2016 Compared to January-September 2015

Regulatory News:

Highlights

Revenue amounted to SEK 109.1 billion (111.7); adjusted for currency effects, revenue was unchanged.

Operating income amounted to SEK 4.9 billion (3.4); adjusted for currency effects, operating income increased by 45 percent.

Earnings per share increased by 60 percent to SEK 9.30 (5.81).

Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK -2.5 billion (-1.8).

Operating net financial assets totaled SEK 9.2 billion (Jun. 30, 2016: 9.4).

Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 130.6 billion (92.2); adjusted for currency effects, order bookings increased by 45 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 191.6 billion (Jun. 30, 2016: 177.9).

Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 2.3 billion (2.5), corresponding to an operating margin of 2.3 percent (2.4); adjusted for currency effects, operating income decreased by 6 percent.

Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 3.3 billion (1.9); adjusted for currency effects, operating income increased by 66 percent.

Return on capital employed in Project Development was 15.8 percent (14.6).

Net investments in Project Development amounted to SEK -0.3 billion (-0.5).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and webcast at 10:00 a.m. (CET) on October 28. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 8 505 564 74, +44 2033 645 374, or +1 855 753 2230. This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com/investors.

The information provided herein is such as Skanska AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU market securities act (EU) no. 596/2014.

