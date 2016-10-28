Espoo, Finland, 2016-10-28 07:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 28 OCTOBER 2016, AT 08.45



SRV-implemented Okhta Mall shopping centre in St. Petersburg receives European Property Award



The Okhta Mall shopping centre, implemented by SRV in cooperation with the Finnish investment fund Russia Invest, has won an award in the European Property Awards 2016 competition. The shopping centre was recognised for both architecture and marketing.



Recognition at the European Property Awards is considered to be one of the real estate sector's most distinguished accolades. In the competition, an international jury of over 60 experts assesses new properties from the standpoints of architecture, real estate development, interior design and real estate marketing. The Okhta Mall was awarded in two different categories: shopping centre architecture (Retail Architecture) and project marketing (Development Marketing). The 2016 awards were presented yesterday, 27 October, at the 25th anniversary gala of the European Property Awards in London.



In addition to architecture and marketing, the Okhta Mall has been recognised for its ecological aspects. From the very beginning, it has been an objective of the approximately EUR 200 million investment project to adhere to the main principles of sustainable development. The Okhta Mall was the first Russian shopping centre to receive a LEED GOLD certificate.



"Okhta Mall is our flagship project in Russia and the cornerstone of our operations in Russia and St. Petersburg. The goal was for the Okhta Mall to be a modern Scandinavian and ecological shopping centre. It is truly excellent that the Okhta Mall has been recognised so soon after opening for what it aimed to achieve," says Veli-Matti Kullas, SVP, Project Development in Russia.



Construction work on the Okhta Mall began in autumn 2013, and the shopping centre opened in August 2016. The shopping centre, which has a total floor area of 140,000 square metres, is one of St. Petersburg's biggest as well as the largest retail project implemented in the city in recent years. Its leasable commercial space totals 78,000 square metres. The Okhta Mall's investors are SRV Group Plc and the Finnish investment fund Russia Invest, which is owned by SRV together with Ilmarinen, Sponda, Etera and Onvest. The Finnish architectural firm L Architects Oy was responsible for the modern Scandinavian design.



