Company announcement 26 2016/17



Allerød, 2016-10-28 09:26 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Matas have resolved to initiate a share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 15 dated 30 August 2016.



The programme, which was initiated with a view to cancelling the shares bought back, amounts to DKK 150 million and runs from and including 1 September 2016 through 31 March 2017 at the latest.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 20 October - 27 October 2016:



Trading day Number of Average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



20 October 2016 6,000 129.97 779,820 21 October 2016 3,278 129.96 426,009 24 October 2016 5,000 132.07 660,350 25 October 2016 5,000 130.60 653,000 26 October 2016 6,000 129.77 778,620 27 October 2016 7,000 130.15 911,050



Accumulated the last 6 32,278 130.39 4,208,849 trading days Accumulated under the 366,188 125.54 45,971,487 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the transactions, Matas has purchased a total number of 366,188 shares since 1 September 2016 and holds 628,136 treasury shares, equivalent to 1.60% of the company's total share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Please address any questions to Søren Mølbak. Head of Investor Relations, at tel +45 48 1655 48.



