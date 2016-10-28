sprite-preloader
Freitag, 28.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,238 Euro		+0,119
+0,38 %
WKN: 900439 ISIN: SE0000310336 Ticker-Symbol: SWM 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH MATCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWEDISH MATCH AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,542
31,675
09:58
31,559
31,629
09:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWEDISH MATCH AB
SWEDISH MATCH AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWEDISH MATCH AB31,238+0,38 %