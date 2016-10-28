The following information is based on a press release from Swedish Match AB (Swedish Match) published on October 27, 2016 and may be subject to change.



The board of Swedish Match has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 16, 2016, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 9.50 per share. The Ex-date is yet to be decided. Provided that the EGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Swedish Match (SWMA).



