Michelle Mone will be Speaking at Success 2016

LONDON, October 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Baroness Michelle Mone will share her motivational story at Success 2016, taking place on November 20 at the ExCeL in London.

Michelle Mone will share her story at Success 2016, event taking place on 20 November at the ExCeL in London. There she will give insights about secrets and techniques that made her brand-Ultimo-a global success.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160907/405248LOGO )



Lady Mone will show the audience how to find the perfect balance between business and personal life, and how to succeed in both.

For instance, Lady Mone expanded her business portfolio with the launch of a new tech company called Social Superstore, yet still found time to buy a new house and make plans to redevelop it.

At Success 2016, Lady Mone will also give valuable advices on how to create the best exposure for your business, just as she is currently doing for her new jewellery range launching soon on QVC.

The event organiser is Success Resources, the largest seminar event the world for the last 20 years. Lady Mone recently stated that she is surprized by the size and the scale of the company, alongside the increasing number of entrepreneurs looking to learn and improve.

Editorial notes:

About Lady Michelle Mone:

Recently voted the UK's Number 1 Woman speaker, Lady Mone, Baroness of Mayfair OBE is one of the most sought after inspirational speakers of our time. Founder of Ultimo Brands International, the UK's leading lingerie brand for the last two decades, she set out with a vision of helping women look and feel their very best.

Lady Mone is currently available for interviews regarding the upcoming Success 2016 event, having only two media slots available.

About Success Resources

Established in 1992, Success Resources is widely recognised as the world's leading seminar organiser. Our numbers:

10 million attendees

500 events per years

35 countries represented

18 years of footage viewed

#1 seminar promoter in the world

Contact details:

Nicky Chang Smith

International Marketing Director of Success Resources

+44-(0)7492-420-536

