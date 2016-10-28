Online printer offers live-tracking and flexible delivery

Together with its best-known brand print24.com and in collaboration with its delivery service providers, the online printer UNITEDPRINT SE is now offering new and flexible delivery options without any extra charges!

With the new dispatch features, customers now receive their parcels bang on time and, thanks to a practical live-tracking, delivery can be accurately monitored to within 30 minutes. Customers who use the new print24.com features free of charge are informed the day before by email about the actual delivery date and can respond individually. If no one is there to receive the parcel, delivery can be easily postponed by up to seven days or the item can be left with a neighbour or at a parcel centre. Alternatively, the customer may wish to issue a delivery authorisation note or have the parcel delivered to a different address.

Ali Jason Bazooband, Managing Director for Innovation/Marketing of print24.com, commented: "We're proud to be working closely with our delivery service providers and delighted that our customers are benefitting even further from the many options provided by our delivery services! Our flexible delivery process is now even more convenient and without any additional costs for our customers!" The new delivery options are already open to all print24.com customers and can be easily selected for almost any order.

print24.com is a UNITEDPRINT SE brand, a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europe's leading online printers, UNITEDPRINT SE is represented in the marketplace by the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS). The company employs a staff of over 700 people at 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard print products, the company provides its customers with high-quality products ranging from the textile printing, photo printing, advertising equipment printing and gastronomy sectors. Customers can also benefit from their 24-hour availability as well as their 30/60/90-payment model, which is unique in this sector.

