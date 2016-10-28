

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French producer prices in the domestic market increased marginally in September, the statistical office Insee reported Friday.



Producer prices edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in September, after remaining flat in the previous month.



Prices of refined petroleum products rebounded 2.8 percent from August, when it dropped by 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, food prices were stable for the second month in a row.



On an annual basis, producer prices dipped 1.7 percent in September, following a 1.8 percent drop in August.



The producer price index for all markets slid 1.6 percent in September from a year ago, while it rose 0.1 percent from the preceding month.



Data also showed that import prices fell 2.2 percent annually in September. Compared to last month, prices increased by 0.1 percent.



