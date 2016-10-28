

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure reflecting the trends in the Swiss economy rose for a second straight month in October to its highest level since the start of 2014, survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Friday.



The KOF economic barometer climbed to 104.7 from 101.6 in September, which was revised from 101.3. Economists had forecast a reading of 101.8.



The leading index recovered from its summer fall below the 100-point mark and is as high as most recently in January 2014, the Zurich-based KOF said. The indicator remains well above its long-term average.



'Accordingly, the Swiss economy is likely to gain in the near future with above-average growth rates momentum,' the think tank added.



Outlook improved in the manufacturing sector, particularly in the mechanical electrical and mechanical engineering industries. These positive trends were, however, hampered by a deteriorating outlook in the paper and wood industry.



The improved mood in total manufacturing was mirrored mainly in the improved assessment of the business situation and the improved competitiveness. This suggests that the appreciation shock of early 2015 is likely to be now digested by many companies, the KOF said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX