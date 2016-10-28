Regulatory News:

Balder's (STO:BALDB) annual general meeting on 10 May 2016, resolved that the nomination committee should be composed of one representative for each of the two largest owners or ownership spheres, together with Lars Rasin, who represents the other shareholders. The names of the other two members and the owners they represent, shall be published not later than six months before the annual general meeting 2017 and shall be based on the known ownership immediately prior to publication. In accordance with the resolution, the following nomination committee has been established, based on the ownership as of 30 September 2016 and known changes thereafter:

Lars Rasin, chairman

Jesper Mårtensson, representing Erik Selin Fastigheter AB

Rikard Svensson, representing Arvid Svensson Invest AB

Shareholders who wish to contact the nomination committee may do so via e-mail to eve.knight@balder.se

Fastighets AB Balder (publ)

PO Box 53121, 400 15 Gothenburg

Tel. +46 31 10 95 70

Corporate Identity No. 556525-6905, Registered office Gothenburg www.balder.se

Fastighets AB Balder is a listed real estate company which shall meet the needs of different customer groups for premises and housing through local support. Balder's real estate portfolio had a value of SEK 77.5 billion as of 30 June 2016. The Balder share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, Large Cap.

