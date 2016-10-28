sprite-preloader
28.10.2016 | 09:44
PR Newswire

Sanofi CFO Interview - Q3 2016 Results (Video)

PARIS, October 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Sanofi, a global and diversified healthcare leader, reports results for the third quarter of 2016. Jérôme Contamine, Chief Financial Officer of Sanofi, comments on the results.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/sanofi-q3-2016-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Q3 highlights

- Cost savings

- Diabetes

- Capital allocation

- Portfolio

- Dengvaxia(R)

- Outlook

About Sanofi:

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Merial. Sanofi is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).


