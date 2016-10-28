

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economic growth eased marginally as expected in the third quarter, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.7 percent in the third quarter from prior three months, when it advanced 0.8 percent. A similar slower growth was last logged in the fourth quarter of 2014.



Nonetheless, GDP expanded for the twelfth consecutive quarter.



On a yearly basis, the economy expanded 3.2 percent, slower than the second quarter's 3.4 percent expansion. GDP was forecast to grow 3.1 percent.



