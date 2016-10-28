INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Equities First Holdings, LLC (EFH, www.equitiesfirst.com), a global lender and a leader in alternative shareholder financing solutions, announced today that the company has fully concluded a transaction with Andrew Newland, CEO of ANGLE plc, by returning 1.35 million shares of ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL.LN) (OTCQX: ANPCY) stock to him, which was used as collateral in a financial transaction.

This two-year financing facility, originated on October 27, 2014, was one of EFH's first transactions executed in the United Kingdom after the acquisition of Meridian Equity Partners Limited. EFH acquired Meridian in the summer of 2014 and rebranded the acquired operation as Equities First (London) Limited.

Equities First (London) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom, register number 605564.

"The return of collateral to clients is business-as-usual for Equities First Holdings," said Al Christy, Jr., Founder and CEO of EFH. "As a company, EFH and its subsidiaries have completed more than 700 transactions, and we have a perfect track record of returning our clients' collateral upon maturity and repayment."

The market disclosure made by ANGLE plc related to this transaction can be found here.

About Equities First Holdings

Since 2002, Equities First Holdings, LLC (EFH) has provided clients with alternative financing solutions, supplying capital against publicly traded stock to enable clients to meet their personal and professional goals. EFH provides capital against shares traded on public exchanges around the world. The company has completed more than 700 transactions and delivered more than $1.4 billion USD in funding to date.

EFH is a global company with offices in nine countries, including wholly owned subsidiaries Equities First (London) Limited, Equities First Holdings Hong Kong Limited, Equities First Holdings Singapore Limited, and Equities First Holdings (Australia) Pty Ltd. For more information, visit www.equitiesfirst.com.

DISCLAIMER

This release is intended for informational use only, and does not constitute an offer, stated or implied, of any type. Equities First Holdings, LLC and all of its subsidiaries work exclusively with individuals classified as sophisticated investors or Professional clients. The Equities First Holdings platform is not intended for retail investors.

