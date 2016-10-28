The EMA Accepts to Assess the Marketing Authorization Application from PharmaMar for Aplidin®

MADRID, October 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

PharmaMar (MSE: PHM) has announced today that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted to assess the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Aplidin® (plitidepsin) in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM).

PharmaMar submitted the above mentioned application for the antitumor drug of marine origin, Aplidin®, in combination with dexamethasone given the positive results obtained from the ADMYRE study. Plitidepsin could be a therapeutic alternative for patients suffering from relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.

After this acceptance, the EMA is going to start the assessment of this potential treatment for a type of blood cancer which accounts for 10% of all hematological malignancies.

The ADMYRE clinical trial is a randomized, Phase III study where the efficacy and safety of Aplidin® with dexamethasone versus dexamethasone alone in patients with relapsed/refractory MM after at least three, but no more than six, prior therapeutic regimens has been evaluated. The results of the ADMYRE study showed a statistically significant 35% reduction in the risk of progression or death over the comparator. The study met its primary endpoint.

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a relatively uncommon type of blood cancer, which accounts for 10% of all hematological malignancies, this being caused by malignant plasma cells that very rapidly multiply[i]. Normal plasma cells are white blood cells, which form part of the immune system, found in the bone marrow that produce the antibodies necessary for fighting infections[ii]. Abnormal cells produce a type of antibody that does not benefit the body and accumulate, thus preventing normal cells from functioning properly. In 2015, 26,850 new cases were diagnosed in the US, and about 11,200 people died from this disease[iii].In Europe, the incidence is 4.5-6.0 out of 100 000 diagnosed per year[iv], and the prevalence is 18 cases per 100 000 diagnosed over five years[v].

