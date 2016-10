Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-10-28 09:46 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Commission for Energy Control and Prices has published prices for electricity transmission and system services and the procedure for their application, as approved by Litgrid Management Board on 21st October. The approved average electricity transmission rate as of 1st January 2017 is 0,672 ct/kWh, system services rate - 0,393 ct/kWh.



Erika Brazaityte Communications manager Ph. +370 612 24034 Email: erika.brazaityte@litgrid.eu