The share buy-back programme runs from 26 August 2016 to 24 November 2016. In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 10.0 million. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), which ensures that RTX is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buy-back programme.



Since the announcement as of 26 August 2016, the following transactions have been made under the program:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 51,000 115.37 5,883,730 announcement 21 October 2016 1,400 117.50 164,500 24 October 2016 1,400 119.00 166,600 25 October 2016 1,400 118.50 165,900 26 October 2016 1,400 116.00 162,400 27 October 2016 1,400 117.91 165,072 Accumulated under the 58,000 115.66 6,708,202 programme



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 589,341 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.25% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,432,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CFO Jacob Vittrup, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

