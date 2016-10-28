Ganapati plc - Unaudited Interim Results Six Months Ended 31 July 2016

28 October 2016

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Unaudited Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 July 2016

Ganapati today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2016.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Review of the Six Months Period ended 31 July 2016

Ganapati has, to-date, invested in and developed software for the social media and consumer markets. In particular, the Company's strength has been its innovation of smartphone application software ("Apps"). During this period under review the Company has opened a London office and developed pan-European partnerships. These will allow Ganapati to create online games with multiple popular content.

Financial Review

The unaudited results for the six-month period ended 31 July 2016 show a loss of (£8,750,140) (year to 31 January 2016: (£7,819,747). The loss per share was (28p) (year to 31 January 2016: (29p)).

Total income was £1,337,493 (year to 31 January 2016: £2,296,741). Net liabilities at the end of the period under review were £16,977,331 (as at 31 January 2016: £8,227,191).

These financial results have been considerably affected by the movement of the £/yen rate which has created an unrealised foreign exchange loss on borrowings' of £5,706,425. The average rate throughout the period under review was 156 yen/£ and the rate applicable on 31 July 2016 was 135.5 yen/£. While this situation affects the balance sheet liabilities it does not influence, adversely, the ability of the Company to raise funds from Japanese investors.

The Bonds bought by Japanese investors have a two-year maturity date with an option to renew for a further year. The Directors believe that as the early bonds come up for repayment, most Japanese investors will agree to a two-years extension of the bonds.

Ganapati has begun the process of examining the potential to raise equity finance by the placing of new shares. This will underpin the research and developments costs needed to maximise the opportunities available to the Company. The Directors are meeting with a number of potential providers of this funding.

Review of Operations

The Company continues to develop its three Apps - BUZZPOP, ZAPPI and My List. As advised to shareholders in the Trading Statement made on 30 August 2016, in July 2016, the Company launched a new version of BUZZPOP with downloads running at 20,000 per month. It is hoped that if this progress is maintained, revenues may begin to be generated by the end of the year.

However, the Directors realised that there are increasing opportunities for expansion in Europe. As detailed in the Trading Statement made on 3 October 2016, the Company has established a technology business in Estonia (also covering Latvia) to purchase its own Remote Gaming Server. This will be hosted in Malta where the establishing of a subsidiary company will allow the integration of its operations.

The Gambling Commission

The Company is maintaining a constructive dialogue with the Gambling Commission.

As announced in the Trading Statement on 3 October 2016 the Directors have decided to withdraw the original application for a UK Gambling Licence and to submit a new application in the name of its subsidiary company, Ganapati (Malta) Limited. This will be made to both the regulatory bodies in Malta and the United Kingdom.

Post Period End Events

The main operational events have been covered in the sections above.

Additionally, Ganapati (Malta) Limited is near to completing a beta version of three games which will be demonstrated at the SIGMA exhibition in Malta during November 2016.

On 30 August 2016 it was announced that Mr Mitsuya Fujimoto had been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Mr Taku Sawada, Chief Liaison Officer.

Corporate Governance

The Company runs Audit, Nominations and Remuneration Committees. The roles and composition of the committees are kept under regular review.

Risk Assessment

While during the period under review, the Company has, through its pan-European expansion, created new and potentially significant opportunities, the Directors believe there continue to be three main risks to a possible loss of value of the shares:

Firstly, if there are further delays to the generation of revenues.

Secondly, if anticipated revenue generation is below the estimates of the Directors.

Thirdly, if the Company cannot continue to maintain the support of its Japanese investors and/or cannot attract further equity investment.

The Directors continue to monitor risk on a daily basis.

Outlook

The changes in the strategic direction of Ganapati are creating new and potentially significant opportunities which should allow revenue generation to develop in 2017.



Tony Drury

Chairman

28 October 2016



The directors of Ganapati plc accept responsibility for this announcement.



COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284



ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott -Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2016

Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2016 Audited

Year ended

31 January

2016 Notes £ £ Turnover 1,337,493 2,296,741 Administrative expenses (9,122,563) (8,931,176) Operating loss (7,785,070) (6,634,435) Other income 9,041 - Interest receivable - 2,165 Interest payable (686,396) (840,803) Loss on ordinary activities before taxation (8,413,225) (7,473,073) Taxation (287,715) (338,000) Loss on ordinary activities after taxation (8,750,140) (7,811,073) Non-controlling interests - (8,674) Loss for the financial period (8,750,140) (7,819,747) Basic loss per share, pence 4 (28) (29)

There are no items of other comprehensive income.







UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2016

Ordinary share capital Share

premium Retained deficit Minority Non-controlling interest Total

Equity £ £ £ £ £ At 31 January 2016 308,197 396,526 (9,008,045) 76,131 (8,227,191) Loss for the period - - (8,750,140) - (8,750,140) At 31 July 2016 308,197 396,526 (17,758,185) 76,131 (16,977,331)







UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 JULY 2016

Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2016 Audited

Year ended

31 January

2016 Notes £ £ NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 8,897,175 8,007,105 Tangible assets 80,864 77,087 Investments 106,140 106,140 9,084,179 8,190,332 CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 1,632,773 1,020,326 Cash and cash equivalents 1,497,125 1,281,315 3,129,898 2,301,641 CURRENT LIABILITIES Creditors (831,998) (584,991) NET CURRENT ASSETS 2,297,900 1,716,650 NET ASSETS 11,382,079 9,906,982 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES Loans (28,359,410) (18,134,173) (16,977,331) (8,227,191) EQUITY Ordinary share capital 3 308,197 308,197 Share premium 396,526 396,526 Non-controlling interest 76,131 76,131 Retained deficit (17,758,185) (9,008,045) TOTAL EQUITY (16,977,331) (8,227,191)







UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2016

Unaudited

6 months

ended

31 July

2016 Audited

Year ended

31 January

2016 Notes £ £ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for the year (8,750,140) (7,819,747) Adjusted for: Depreciation charge - 33,021 Impairment of intangible assets - 4,559,700 Loss on disposal of intangibles - 8,067 Finance income - (2,165) Finance cost 686,396 840,803 Tax charge 287,715 338,000 Non-controlling interest - 8,674 Unrealised foreign exchange loss on borrowings 5 5,706,425 - (2,069,604) (2,033,647) Working capital adjustments: Increase in trade and other receivables (612,447) (340,884) Increase in trade and other payables 176,943 207,190 (2,505,108) (2,167,341) Taxation paid (217,651) (252,245) Interest paid (686,396) (840,803) Net cash used in operating activities (3,409,155) (3,260,389) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments to acquire intangible assets (890,070) (5,245,145) Payments to acquire tangible assets - (91,445) Interest received - 2,165 Net cash used in investing activities (890,070) (5,334,425) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issue of share capital - 2,880 Long term finance received 4,515,035 8,488,048 Net cash generated by financing activities 4,515,035 8,490,928 Increase / (decrease) in cash 215,810 (103,886) Cash at the beginning of the year 1,281,315 1,385,201 Cash at the end of the year 1,497,125 1,281,315









NOTES TO THE INTERIM RESULTS

1. Interim accounts

The financial information set out in this interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The group's statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2016, prepared under UK GAAP, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

Copies of the interim report are available to view and download from the Company's website: www.ganapatiplc.com.

2. Accounting policies

The interim financial information has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of UK GAAP, including Financial Reporting Standard 104, "Interim Financial Reporting", and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as used in the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2016.

The interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagement 2410 issued by the Auditing Practices Board.

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention. The Directors believe that the going concern basis is appropriate for the preparation of the financial statements as the Company is in a position to meet all its liabilities as they fall due.

3. Share capital

Share capital Share premium £ £

Allotted, called up and fully paid 30,819,712 ordinary shares of 1p each 308,197 396,526 308,197 396,526

4. Loss per share

The basic loss per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to equity shareholders by the weighted average number of shares in issue.

Six months ended

31 July

2016

(unaudited) Year ended

31 January

2016

(audited) Weighted average number of shares in the period 30,819,712 26,853,713 Total loss attributable to equity shareholders of the Company (£8,750,140) (£7,819,747)

Basic loss per share: (28p) (29p)

5. Unrealised foreign exchange loss on borrowings

Unrealised foreign exchange loss on borrowings represents an exchange difference on loans denominated in Japanese Yen.

6. Dividends

No interim dividend will be paid.