

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) released earnings for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $34 million, or $0.38 per share. This was lower than $36 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $484 million. This was up from $476 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $34 Mln. vs. $36 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $484 Mln vs. $476 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX