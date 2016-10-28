NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Tele2 AB (publ), ("Tele2" or the "Company"), (STO:TEL2B) (STO:TEL2A) (OSE:TLE2), announces that the prospectus relating to Tele2's rights issue (the "Rights Issue") has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the company's website www.tele2.com/investors as well as on Nordea's website www.nordea.se/handlaplacera.

The prospectus will be distributed by mail to Tele2's directly registered shareholders and the prospectus can also be ordered from Tele2 by e-mail cc-office@tele2.com or by telephone + 46 8 21 07 40, in both cases subject to certain legal restrictions. The prospectus and all other information related to the Rights Issue will also be available on the Company's website www.tele2.com/investors.

Financial and legal advisors Nordea Bank AB (publ) is acting as financial advisor and Advokatfirman Vinge KB is acting as legal advisor in connection with the Rights Issue.

The information was distributed for disclosure at 11:00am CET on October 28, 2016.

TELE2 IS ONE OF EUROPE'S FASTEST GROWING TELECOM OPERATORS, ALWAYS PROVIDING CUSTOMERS WITH WHAT THEY NEED FOR LESS. We have 17 million customers in 9 countries. Tele2 offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, content services and global IoT solutions. Ever since Jan Stenbeck founded the company in 1993, it has been a tough challenger to the former government monopolies and other established providers. Tele2 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm since 1996. In 2015, we had net sales of SEK 27 billion and reported an operating profit (EBITDA) of SEK 5.8 billion. For definitions of measures, please see the last page of the Annual report 2015.

