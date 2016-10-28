

Foresight 3 VCT plc



Notification of interests of Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility



The Board of Foresight 3 VCT plc announces the following participation by Directors in the purchase of shares on the secondary market dated 26 October 2016:



+----------------+---------------------------+--------------------------+ | Director | Ordinary Shares Purchased | Price per Ordinary Share | +----------------+---------------------------+--------------------------+ | Raymond Abbott | 20,325 | 49.8p | +----------------+---------------------------+--------------------------+



Following this purchase, Mr Abbott now holds 24,316 Ordinary Shares in Foresight 3 VCT plc.



