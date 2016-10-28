Stockholm, October 28, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Tobin Properties' shares (short name: TOBIN) commenced today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. Tobin Properties belongs to the financial sector and is the 66th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2016.



Tobin Properties is a real estate development company aiming to develop functional and well-designed apartments for modern urban residents, with a focus on attractive residential locations, primarily in Stockholm's inner suburbs. The company currently has 20 projects in its property portfolio consisting of approximately 2 200 apartments with an estimated developed value of SEK 10 900 m. Tobin Properties is headquartered in Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.tobinproperties.se



"The interest from the investors we have met during this listing process has been very positive and we are both pleased and proud that Tobin Properties is taking this step", says Erik Karlin, CEO Tobin Properties. "We are confidently looking forward to continue to develop the company by investing in existing and new projects and thus contribute to a positive and exciting urban development".



"We welcome Tobin Properties to Nasdaq First North Premier, one of Europe's most liquid growth markets," says Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We are happy to have Tobin Properties with us and we look forward to supporting the company with the visibility and investor exposure that comes with a First North Premier listing."



Tobin Properties AB has appointed Avanza Bank AB as their Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700 listed companies with a market value of over $9.3 trillion and nearly 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: David Augustsson +46 8 405 61 35 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com??



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=592020