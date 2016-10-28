Mayan Energy Limited - Placing, Corporate Update and TVR

28 October 2016

Mayan Energy Ltd / Index: AIM / Epic: MYN/ ISIN: VGG6622A1057 / Sector: Oil & Gas

Mayan Energy Ltd ("Mayan" or "the Company")

Placing, Corporate Update and TVR

Mayan Energy Ltd (AIM: MYN), the AIM listed oil and gas company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a placing of 7,246,376,812 new ordinary shares of no par value each ("the Ordinary Shares") in the capital of the Company at a placing price of 0.01725 pence (the "Placing Price") per Ordinary Share (the "Placing Shares") to raise gross proceeds of £1,250,000 (the "Placing").

Investment into Four Re-entry Wells at Shoats.

The funds raised will be used to start oil and gas production from four re-entry wells, including LM 19 and LM 13, as well as RC1 and RC2

The impact of these four additional wells coming on stream (based on initial flow rates as previously announced) is expected to significantly increase oil and gas production to Mayan

Mayan has 70.00% working interest ("WI") and 52.78% net revenue interest ("NRI") in RC 1, RC2 and LM 13, and a 20.00% WI and 15.08% NRI in LM 19

Funds will also be used to meet immediate financing needs and for general working capital purposes

Update on Shoats Creek Production

The delivery of the down-hole pump for the LM 20 well-referred to in the RNS of 14 October is now due this week, and the Company will report on sustainable flow rates after the first week of production

Mayan has a 70.00% WI and 52.78% NRI in LM14, which will be the first to be brought on line

Commenting on the above, Mayan's CEO Eddie Gonzalez said:

"With this raise under our belt, we can move rapidly towards creating a five to six well operation. So, in just three months since joining Mayan in September 2016, we will have moved from being an a one well exploration and development play, to a five to six well producer and, with the costs cuts the Company has introduced, we are poised to generate sustainable cash flow to cover our operational needs. As well as increasing our production, an additional benefit of this investment is that we will also reduce our operational risks in terms of our overall sensitivity to the performance of any given well.

"We now have the fire power to really push ahead, and more than ever, I am focussed on our game plan. The new wells represent a very achievable milestone, following which we will really be on the way to exploiting the considerable potential to add value I see in Shoats, which include additional lease acquisition, as well as re-entry and new drill opportunities. I am also looking forward to reporting on progress in achieving our plans to monetise some of our non-core assets, and then our plans for Mexico. The many opportunities associated with that country's energy reforms, still remains central to our long term vision for Mayan."

Placing Details and Total Voting Rights ("TVR")

The Placing is conditional on Admission and application will be made for the Placing Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM (the "Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the Placing Shares will commence on or around 4 November 2016.

Following the issue of the 7,246,376,812 Placing Shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 21,144,630,415 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. No Ordinary Shares are held in treasury at the date of this announcement and therefore following the Admission, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting right will be 21,144,630,415.

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

As part of the Placing, a placing commitment of £750,000 was received from PrimaryBid, the crowd funding platform for AIM listed companies. In addition, in connection with the Placing the Company has agreed to award Cornhill Capital Limited, the Company's Broker and Placing Agent ('Cornhill') and a further direct subscriber, warrants over 1,263,285,023 Ordinary Shares valid for two years from the day of the Placing, which shall give Cornhill and the direct subscriber the right to acquire 1,263,285,023 Ordinary Shares of the Company at the Placing Price.

