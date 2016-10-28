

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in four months in October, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted Bank Austria Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 53.9 in October from 53.5 in the previous month. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output, new orders, employment all increased at a solid pace in October. At the same time, stocks of purchases fell for the second straight month.



On the price front, input price inflation intensified to a 15-month high in October, driven by higher raw material prices. Despite this, manufacturers reduced their selling prices for the seventh successive month.



The survey also showed that suppliers' delivery times deteriorated at the strongest rate for nearly five-and-a-half years.



