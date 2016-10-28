Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release on 28.10.2016 at 12.45



Componenta Corporation has on 16 May 2016 issued a convertible capital loan of EUR 40 million. From the issued convertible capital loan 3,950 shares of the loan have been used for the subscription of 7,900,000 new shares in Componenta Corporation.



The new shares have been entered into the Trade Register today on 28 October 2016. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the Company's shares is 161,925,224.



The new shares will be traded in the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd main list as from 31 October 2016. The new shares provide the right to dividends and other shareholder rights as from the registration date.



Componenta is a metal sector company with international operations and production plants located in Finland, Turkey and Sweden. The net sales of Componenta were EUR 495 million in 2015 and its share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The Group employs approx. 3 500 people. Componenta specializes in supplying cast and machined components and total solutions made of them to its global customers, who are manufacturers of vehicles, machines and equipment.