EXCHANGE NOTICE, 28 OCTOBER 2016 SHARES



SAVO-SOLAR PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE



A total of 7 369 395 new shares subscribed in the directed issues of Savo-Solar Plc will be traded on First North Finland together with the old shares as of 31 October 2016.



Identifiers:



Trading code: SAVOH ISIN code: FI4000123096 Orderbook id: 108330 Number of shares: 35 469 332



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



**********************************************



TIEDOTE, 28.10.2016 OSAKKEET



SAVO-SOLAR OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI



Savo-Solar Oyj:n suunnatuissa anneissa merkityt yhteensä 7.369.395 uutta osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 31.10.2016 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: SAVOH ISIN-koodi: FI4000123096 id: 108330 Osakemäärä: 35.469.332



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260