Nasdaq Riga decided on October 28, 2016 to list ABLV Bank, AS bonds on Baltic Bond list as of November 1, 2016.
Issuer's full name ABLV Bank, AS --------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name ABLV --------------------------------------------------- Second Bond issue series in EUR ABLV FXD EUR 311018 ---------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LV0000802171 --------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 31.10.2018 --------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR --------------------------------------------------- Number of listed securities 20 000 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name* ABLV007018F --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name** ABLV007018FB --------------------------------------------------- Third Bond issue series in EUR ABLV SUB EUR 311026 ---------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LV0000802189 --------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 31.10.2026 --------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 100 EUR --------------------------------------------------- Number of listed securities 200 000 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name* ABLVFLOT26A --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name** ABLVFLOT26AB --------------------------------------------------- Second Bond issue series in USD ABLV FXD USD 311018 ---------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LV0000802163 --------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 31.10.2018 --------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR --------------------------------------------------- Number of listed securities 75 000 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name* ABLV018518E --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name** ABLV018518EB ---------------------------------------------------
* fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch) ** fixed income market segment with no automatch (Bulletin board: RSE Bonds)
Base Prospectus of the Sixth Bond Offer Program and Final Terms are available here.
