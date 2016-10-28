With effect from November 2, 2016, the subscription rights in Tele2 AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including November 14, 2016.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TEL2 TR A ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009242241 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 128491 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TEL2 TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009242266 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 128492 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from November 2, 2016, the paid subscription shares in Tele2 AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including November 28, 2016.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TEL2 BTA A ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009242258 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 128493 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TEL2 BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009242274 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 128494 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Niklas Ramstedt or Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.