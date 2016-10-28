sprite-preloader
Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q3 2016 Results

We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Schibsted Media Group Q3 2016 report on 4 November 2016.

Quarterly Earnings Release
Time: 4 November 2016 at 07.00 CET
Interim report, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at www.schibsted.com/ir.

Results Presentation
Time: 4 November 2016 at 09.00 CET
Location: Schibsted's premises in Apotekergata 10, Oslo.

The presentation will be webcasted live at www.schibsted.com/ir. It will be presented in English.

CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and EVP CFO Trond Berger will present.

A recording of the presentation will be available on our web site shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Conference call - Q&A session
Time: 4 November 2016 at 14.00 CET
Questions relating to the results will be answered in a conference call. The session will be held in English. To participate, please call:
Norway: 800 51084
UK: 0800 358 6377
USA: 800-347-6311
International: +44 (0)20 7026 5967

Conference ID is 6860682.
A recording of the conference call will be made available at www.schibsted.com/ir.                                          

Yours sincerely,
SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal
Head of IR

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)