

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lexmark International Inc. (LXK) Friday reported a turn around to profit of $18.3 million from loss of $15.2 million in the previous year. On a per share basis earnings were $0.28, compared to $0.25 last year.



On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter edged down to $843.9 million from $851.1 million in the previous year. Products revenues declined to $647.8 million from $669.0 million in the prior year. Wall Street expected revenue of $838.52 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX