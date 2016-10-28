Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bathroom Market Report Research Analysis UK 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The first edition Research Analysis market report providing an independent and fresh review of the UK Bathroom Products Market in 2016 with forecasts to 2020.

This report includes both quantitative and qualitative data unique in this sector at this price. Written specifically for Bathroom Products manufacturers, distributors and contractors, the report is available immediately in a variety of formats for use in your market intelligence reports &, presentations and is designed for sharing with colleagues

This first edition considers the impact of Brexit and includes new 2016 format charts providing more detail in an easy to follow format

Published in 2016, the report represents a comprehensive and strategic review of the UK Bathroom Products market in 2016, providing statistically valid, reliable and vital market intelligence based on financial data from more than 80% of the UK Bathroom Products industry by value.

The 200+ page report is essential reading for any company active in the UK Bathroom Products industry and enables the reader to undertake an in-depth review of their competitive environment in order to develop marketing plans, assist business strategy or simply to identify market opportunities and increase sales.

Combining both quantitative data supported by intelligent qualitative discussion, this 1st edition identifies and reviews key market trends, product mix, key product trends growth sectors, channel shares, key players' profiles and future prospects.

Researched written by experienced marketing professionals in 2016, this informative report offers a comprehensive market review and represents excellent value for money with our price guarantee.

Bathroom Products Market Size Trends 2010-2020 Provided For:

Bathroom Sanitaryware Market Includes Basins, Bidets, WCs, Pedestals, Suites etc

Bathroom Furniture Market Includes Worktops, Cabinets, Freestanding Fitted Units, Modular

Bathroom Brassware Market Includes Bath Mixers Taps, Basin Taps Mixers etc

Showers Market Includes Shower Controls, Enclosures Doors, Trays, Shower Heads, Shower Accessories

Bathroom Heating Market Includes Electric Under Floor Heating, Decorative Towel Radiators, Plinth Skirting Heating, Convector Heating etc

Bathroom Lighting Market Includes Ceiling Wall Mounted Luminaires Lamps, LEDS OLEDS, Cabinet Lighting, Switches Pulls, Control Gear etc.

Bathroom Accessories Market Includes Mirrors, Shelves, Rails, Dishes, Toilet Roll Holders, Towel Rings, WC Brush holders, Pedal Bins, Pipe Waste Fittings, Fixing Kits, Toilet Seats, Panels etc.

Baths Market Includes Baths, Hydrotherapy Spa Whirlpool Baths



