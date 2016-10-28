

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production increased for the second straight month in September, while retail sales growth accelerated, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in September, following a 2.1 percent gain in August.



Manufacturing production rebounded 0.2 percent from August, when it fell by 1.1 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production dropped at a steady pace of 0.4 percent in September.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that retail sales grew at a faster pace of 3.1 percent annually in September after a 2.9 percent climb in the prior month. The measure has been rising since January.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dipped 2.0 percent in September, in contrast to a 0.4 percent increase in August. It was the first decline in four months.



