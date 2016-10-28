Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Dairy Ingredients Market Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global dairy ingredients market is projected to grow significantly from an estimated value of USD 45.55 billion in 2015 to USD 66.11 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.61%. There has been a gradual shift in consumers' choice from traditional foods to nutritional meals.

The aging population and increase in health issues have led to a growth in demand for protein-based diets, thus increasing the demand for dairy ingredients, globally. In addition, the health wellness trend also acts as a key driving factor, which fuels the consumption of dairy ingredients. Alternatives to dairy ingredients, such as plant protein, is a major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth by 2022, owing to the significant increase in the health awareness level in consumers and the growth in demand for healthy and nutritional food products. The growth in this region is supplemented by the rise in per-capita expenditure and change in food habits, especially in economies such as China and India.

Companies Mentioned:

Arla Foods

Dairy Farmers of America

Devondale Murray Goulburn

Euroserum

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Frieslandcampina

Glanbia PLC

Groupe Lactalis

Saputo Inc.

Volac International Limited



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Regulations in the Dairy Ingredients Market

7 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type

8 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Source

9 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Application

10 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Nature

11 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

