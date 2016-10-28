Regulatory News:

Arctic Paper (STO:ARP)

In reference to current reports nos. 9/2016, 20/2016 and 27/2016 the management board of Arctic Paper S.A. (the "Company") informs investors that on 28 October 2016 the Company and Arctic Paper Kostrzyn S.A. (the "Borrower") received documents confirming the release of security interests that have expired in connection with the repayment by the Borrower of the indebtedness under the credit facility agreement for a facility in the amount of PLN 359,000,000 (in words: three hundred and fifty nine million zlotys) dated 6 November 2012, as subsequently amended, amended and restated and most recently amended by amendment agreement no. 7 dated 15 December 2015, entered into between Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. ("Pekao") as security agent and lender, Bank Zachodni WBK S.A. ("BZ WBK") as lender and mBank S.A. ("mBank") as lender, and the Borrower and Arctic Paper Mochenwangen GmbH and Arctic Paper Investment GmbH as guarantors, and the Company as joint and several debtor with the Borrower and as the obligors' agent, under which Pekao, BZ WBK and mBank made available to the Borrower a multicurrency term loan facility and an overdraft facility on the terms set out in the facility agreement (the "Facility Agreement").

The Company informs investors that it has received from the Banks documents confirming the release of all of the security interests related to the Facility Agreement in connection with the repayment thereof, i.e. (a) the security interests governed by Polish law comprising statements on submission to execution, mortgages over the Borrower's real properties, registered pledges over the Guarantors' and the Borrower's bank accounts, powers of attorney to the Borrower's bank accounts, registered pledges over the Borrower's shares, financial pledges over the Company's bank accounts, security assignments of claims under insurance policies and intercompany loans, loan subordination agreements, and also (b) the security interests governed by German law comprising pledges over the Guarantors' shares, pledges over the Guarantor's and the Borrower's bank accounts, a land charge over the real properties of Arctic Paper Mochenwangen GmbH, security assignment of claims under the insurance policies, security assignment of machines and loans subordination agreement.

The Company has informed investors about the establishment of the security interests in connection with the Facility Agreement in current report no. 19/2012 dated 6 November 2012 and current report no. 27/2012 dated 23 November 2012 and current report 29/2012 dated 28 November 2012.

This information is disclosed pursuant to Art. 17 sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/ECand was submitted for publication on 28 October 2016 at 3:30 pm CET, in reference to Arctic Paper's current report no. 28/2016 filed with the Warsaw Stock Exchange

