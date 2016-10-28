BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - October 28, 2016) - eXpWorld Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI) announced today that Eric Burch, principal of the independent brokerage Burch & Co. Real Estate has transitioned his team of 17 agents and brokers over to eXp Realty, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®. The announcement marks the second time this week and third in the last two weeks that eXp Realty has added one of the leading real estate teams in the United States.

"Burch & Co. is our heart, our baby," said Burch whose team closed 325 transactions in 2015 and was ranked number 1 in Northeast Arkansas and number 2 statewide. "We wouldn't be making the transition if we didn't firmly believe that eXp represents the very best option for us as a team and as individual real estate professionals. With eXp, we can provide better service to our clients and, importantly, the opportunity for true ownership to our agents."

Burch will be introduced to the nationwide eXp Realty community members during the Company's weekly leadership meeting this morning at 11am ET/8am PT which can be viewed on the Company's Youtube channel: youtube.com/exprealty.

"eXp provides top teams and brokerage owners with the opportunity to expand into new markets without additional capital requirements and an agent experience for their members that is collaborative, interpersonal and enriching," said eXp Realty President, Vikki Bartholomae. "We welcome Eric and his team to Agent Ownership and look forward to extending that same opportunity to other entrepreneurial brokerage owners, agents, and teams of agents in all markets."

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for a number of companies most notably eXp Realty LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage® as a full-service real estate brokerage providing 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty, LLC and eXp Realty of Canada, Inc. also feature an aggressive revenue sharing program that pays agents a percentage of gross commission income earned by fellow real estate professionals who they attract into the Company.

As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn equity awards for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information you can follow eXp World Holdings, Inc. on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, or visit eXpWorldHoldings.com. For eXp Realty please visit: eXpRealty.com.

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expansion, revenue growth, operating results, financial performance and net income changes. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations Contact Information:

Glenn Sanford

Chairman & CEO

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

glenn@expworldholdings.com

360-389-2426



Media Contact Information:

Russ Cofano

President

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

russ.cofano@exprealty.com

573-825-0780



Trade Contact Information:

Jason Gesing

CEO

eXp Realty, LLC

jason.gesing@exprealty.com

617-970-8518