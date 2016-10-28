TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 10/28/16 -- Agora Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AGHI), parent company of Geegle Media, continues to fine-tune Geegle's unique FRAME technology and today announces its plans to give business users cost-saving and production-increase capabilities.

FRAME enables users to upload and operate multiple social media accounts from a single, streamlined platform. This design simplifies access and navigation between accounts and passwords, and lets users post content on select social media networks or all at once. FRAME also offers an extensive reporting system to monitor the performance of each post and quickly and more actively engage with followers, friends and other target audiences.

Geegle is preparing to further enhance the business version of the platform by bringing it from the private market to a "do it yourself" online tool that lets small and mid-sized companies manage and monitor workflow, workforce, warehouses and billing to reduce costs and increase productivity.

"We are excited to introduce new features to our TECH platform, specifically as it relates to our business users. The enhancements are being developed to help our business customers decrease their operating cost while helping them increase productivity and closely monitor people and tasks. The updated version is laden with rich reporting modules that helps management to move company in right direction," says Dan Terziev of Geegle Media.

Agora Holdings is also working on the launch of a new email platform called GeegLe.Me. The new platform, expected to roll-out at the beginning of next year, will be free for personal use and paid for business.

About Agora Holdings, Inc.

Agora Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary Geegle Media and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with five business segments: media networks, TV, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media.

Agora Holdings, Inc. brings together the best in media and technology. We drive innovation to create the world's best entertainment and online experiences.

For more information, visit http://www.geeglemedia.ca

