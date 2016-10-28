NNIT A/S: 12/2016 Major shareholder announcement

NNIT A/S ("NNIT"), a leading provider of IT services and consultancy announces that on October 28, 2016 it has received the following notification pursuant to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act regarding Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts., company registration 21 41 19 14 holding of shares in NNIT.

On October 28, 2016 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts. has notified NNIT of its holding of 2,504,814 shares in NNIT of a nominal value of DKK 10 each, corresponding to 10.0% of the share capital and voting rights in NNIT.

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of September 30, 2016, NNIT A/S had 2,790 employees.

For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com).

Major shareholder announcement (http://hugin.info/163771/R/2052599/768233.pdf)



