Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28.10.2016 | 15:40
PR Newswire

PJSC MAGNIT - Dividend Payment Update

Press-release

Krasnodar

October 28, 2016

PJSC "Magnit" Dividend Payment Update

Krasnodar, October 28, 2016: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the payment of dividends.

Please be informed that the Company has made dividend payment on its shares following the results of the half of the 2016 reporting year.

Type of securities:ordinary registered uncertified shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)RU000A0JKQU8
State registration number of the issue and the date of registration:1-01-60525-P as of 04.03.2004
Total amount of dividends accrued on shares following the results of the half of the 2016 reporting year:7,999,890,633rubles
Amount of dividend accrued on one share following the results of the half of the 2016 reporting year:84.60rubles
Total number of the issuer's securities94,561,355 shares
Form of yield payment:monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by bank transfer
Dividend record date:September 23, 2016
Dividend payment date for nominees:October 7, 2016
Dividend payment date for the other shareholders registered in the shareholder register:October 28, 2016

The Company has effected dividend payment in the amount of 7,999,849,771.20 rubles.

The dividend amount of 40,861.80 rubles which accounts for 0.00051% of the total amount of declared dividends has not been paid due to the absence of the bank account details required for the payment and/or another creditor's delay.

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2016, Magnit operated 33 distribution centers and 13,364 stores (10,138 convenience, 407 hypermarkets and 2,819 drogerie stores) in 2,436 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


