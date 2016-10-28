Michael Björklund, winner of the "Chef of the Year" title in both Sweden and Finland, is in charge of Viking Line's updated Christmas buffet. The culinary year on board the Company's red-and-white-painted vessels will reach a climax from November 18 to December 26, 2016, when we serve up our Christmas buffet loaded with delicacies. Along with classic dishes and flavours, this year's Christmas buffet includes specialities from the Finnish mainland, Sweden and Åland.

Michael Björklund, who is well known from a number of television series and as the restaurateur of Smakbyn, located next to Kastelholm Castle in Åland, has worked with Viking Line in a number of different contexts. Now their partnership is being expanded to also include the Christmas buffet on board the Company's red-and-white-painted vessels.

"For me, top-quality ingredients are the basis of good food. I also place great value on clean, distinct flavours and seasonal food. The Christmas menu includes classics as well as new taste experiences from both Sweden and Finland as a brand-new feature," says Michael Björklund, who has planned Viking Line's Christmas menu for the first time.

The obvious star of the Christmas buffet is ham, which is coated in mustard made according to Björklund's own recipe. Seafood delicacies from various parts of the Nordic region and in different forms smoked fish, lutefisk and herring play a key role. Sweet Christmas treats will be served up on the dessert table, which will offer all kind of titbits for every taste.

Pictures by Tuukka Ervasti:

https://goo.gl/photos/xM2HWJFvt88tKnq57

Viking Line is a public limited company and a market-leading brand in passenger traffic on the northern Baltic Sea. It offers passenger services, recreation and cargo carrier services on the vessels Gabriella, Mariella, Amorella, Rosella, Viking Cinderella, Viking XPRS and on the flagship Viking Grace.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161028005494/en/

Contacts:

Viking Line Abp:

Christa Grönlund

Communication Manager, Marketing Communications

358 9 123 5242

christa.gronlund@vikingline.com

or

Johanna Boijer-Svahnström

Communication Director, Corporate Communications

358 18 270 00

johanna.boijer@vikingline.com