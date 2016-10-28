

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar was higher against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the U.S. economy expanded more than estimated in the third quarter, bolstering expectations of a Fed rate hike in December.



Data from the Commerce Department showed that real gross domestic product climbed by 2.9 percent in the third quarter after rising by 1.4 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected 2.5 percent growth.



The central bank is scheduled to meet next week and, while monetary policy is expected to remain steady, market participants expect a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed's December meeting.



The greenback showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the greenback held steady against the franc, it rose against the yen, pound and the euro.



The greenback appreciated to a 3-month high of 105.51 against the Japanese yen, compared to 105.28 hit late New York Thursday. The next possible resistance for the greenback-yen pair is seen around the 108.00 mark.



Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed that Japan's overall consumer prices fell 0.5 percent on year in September - in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.



Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food, also was down an annual 0.5 percent. That matched forecasts and was unchanged from the previous month.



The greenback was trading in a positive territory against the Swiss franc with the pair trading at 0.9938, up from a low of 0.9923 hit at 3:30 am ET. Continuation of the greenback's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.02 region.



Survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed that its leading index for a second straight month in October to its highest level since the start of 2014.



The KOF economic barometer climbed to 104.7 from 101.6 in September, which was revised from 101.3. Economists had forecast a reading of 101.8.



The greenback held steady against the pound after the data, after setting a 3-day high of 1.2114 at 7:15 am ET. Extension of the greenback's uptrend is likely to lead it to a resistance around the 1.19 mark.



Survey data from the GfK showed that British consumer confidence weakened as expected in October as consumers expectations for the general economy declined from September.



The consumer sentiment index dropped to -3 in October from -1 in September.



The greenback strengthened to a 7-1/2-month high of 1.3419 against the loonie and a 2-week high of 0.7558 against the aussie, from Thursday's closing values of 1.3386 and 0.7586, respectively. If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.35 against the loonie and 0.745 against the aussie.



The greenback reversed from an early low of 0.7146 against the kiwi, edging higher to 0.7113. On the upside, 0.69 is possibly seen as the next resistance for the greenback.



On the flip side, the greenback declined to 1.0935 against the European currency, compared to yesterday's closing quote of 1.0893. The greenback is seen finding support around the 1.11 mark.



Survey data from the European Commission showed that Eurozone economic confidence rose to a 10-month high in October.



The economic sentiment index rose more-than-expected to 106.3 in October from 104.9 in September. This was the highest since December 2015, when the reading was 106.6. The expected reading was 104.9.



The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index for October and U.S. rig count data are due to be released shortly.



