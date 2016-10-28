Trading in ScandiDos AB paid subscription shares of BTA is to cease. The last trading day is November 2, 2016.



Short name: SDOS BTA ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009155443 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 127167 ----------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 00.