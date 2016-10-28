

SANDAL PLC



('Sandal' or the 'Company')



NOTICE OF AGM



The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will take place at the offices of Daniel Stewart & Company plc, 33 Creechurch Lane, London EC3A 5EB at 10.30am on 25 November 2016. The notice of AGM is available to view on the Company's website www.sandal-plc.co.uk.



In addition the Annual Report for the Company for the period ended 31 May 2016 is available on the website.



Enquiries:



Sandal Plc Alan Tadd (CEO) 01279 422022



Oliver Tadd (Director)



Daniel Stewart & Company Peter Shea 0207 776 6550



(Corporate Adviser) Asha Chotai



MB Communications Maxine Barnes 07860 489571



Note to Editors:



Sandal plc commenced business in 1996 and designs, develops and manufactures consumer electronics products. Its business is divided into two distinct product groups, PowerConnections, a long established wholesaler and reseller of a successful and patented range of converter plugs and power cables, and Energenie, which sells a newer product range that includes energy saving products, portable charging devices and the new MiHome range of products aimed at the 'Home Automation' and 'Internet of Things' marketplace.



PowerConnections is a supplier to customers, in the UK and abroad, of single- phase electrical connection products. The products are manufactured in three partner factories in the Far East and have distributors worldwide for its range of patented converter plugs. The Company's product portfolio consists of International Power Leads, Rewireable Plugs, Converters and Connectors. These products are stocked in the Far East, Australia and UK.



Energenie offers Eco and electrical, travel and energy saving products for homes and offices, reducing energy usage and the Home Automation sector. It has store listings for its current products with several large retailers including Homebase, Maplin, Amazon, Screwfix, Toolstation and ASDA.



The new range of MiHome home automation products makes the remote operation of everyday household appliances and energy monitoring more accessible to consumers due to better affordability and simplicity of control through smartphone and tablet connectivity.



