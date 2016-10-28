MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - October 28, 2016) - Dr. Sergio Gonzalez-Arias, chief of neurological surgery at Baptist Hospital and chair of the Department of Neuroscience at FIU's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, will join the College of Medicine's executive team as executive associate dean for clinical affairs.

Gonzalez-Arias, who will begin his new position with the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in January 2017, will oversee all clinical functions at the College of Medicine, including the students' clinical experience; all strategic partnerships with hospitals and other clinical sites where students perform their clinical rotations; and development of Graduate Medical Education.

"We have been fortunate to work with Dr. Gonzalez-Arias as a key member of our faculty since 2010. Now he brings to his new position a wealth of clinical experience that will add to the development of clinical programs to the College of Medicine," said Dr. John A. Rock, founding dean of the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and FIU senior vice president for health affairs.

Wayne Brackin, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Baptist Health South Florida, said Gonzalez-Arias has made important contributions to the field of neuroscience.

"Dr. Gonzalez-Arias is a well-respected neurosurgeon who has advanced his profession and expanded the comprehensive neuroscience offerings at Baptist Health," Brackin said. "As the founding medical director of Baptist Health Neuroscience Center he has developed and implemented surgical and technological advancements that have had a profound impact on our patients."

Gonzalez-Arias is the founding and current medical director of Baptist Health Neuroscience Center. He has served as chief of Baptist Hospital's Department of Surgery and is a past president of the medical staff. He is a fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons. He served as chair of the international committee of the Joint Council of State Neurosurgical Societies and is a past president of the Florida Neurological Society.

"I am excited about this new opportunity at the FIU College of Medicine, which will allow me to continue building on its impressive growth, which I am honored to have been part of for several years," Gonzalez-Arias said. "In keeping with the best practice of a multidisciplinary approach to medicine, I look forward to collaborating with the university's hospital and community partners to research, innovate and continue making a significant positive impact on medical education and healthcare in our community."

Dr. Gonzalez-Arias is a graduate of the University of Zaragoza (Spain) and completed his residencies at Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center and the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital.

About Baptist Health South Florida:

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with seven hospitals (Baptist Hospital, Baptist Children's Hospital, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital), nearly 50 outpatient and urgent care facilities, Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and internationally renowned centers of excellence. The not-for-profit, faith-based Baptist Health has approximately 16,000 employees and 2,300 affiliated physicians. Baptist Health South Florida has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net and connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/BaptistHealthSF and on Twitter and Instagram @BaptistHealthSF.

About The FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine:

The Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine was approved in 2006 by the Florida Board of Governors and the Florida Legislature, and in February 2013 the medical degree program received full accreditation from the Liaison Committee for Medical Education. The College graduated its inaugural class on April 29, 2013. Among the innovative elements of the HWCOM is a program called Green Family Foundation NeighborhoodHELP' that sends teams of medical students along with their counterparts in social work, nursing, and law into the community. The College of Medicine's mission is to lead the next generation of medical education and improve the quality of health care available to the South Florida community. For more information visit http://medicine.fiu.edu/

About FIU:

Florida International University is classified by Carnegie as a "R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity" and recognized as a Carnegie Community Engaged university. It is a public research university with colleges and schools that offers bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs in fields such as business engineering, computer science, international relations, architecture, law and medicine. As one of South Florida's anchor institutions, FIU contributes almost $9 billion each year to the local economy and is ranked second in Florida in Forbes Magazine's "America's Best Employers" list. FIU graduates are consistently among the highest paid college graduates in Florida and are among the leaders of public and private organizations throughout South Florida. FIU is Worlds Ahead in finding solutions to the most challenging problems of our time. FIU emphasizes research as a major component of its mission with multiple state-of-the-art research facilities including the Wall of Wind Research and Testing Facility, FIU's Medina Aquarius Program and the Advanced Materials Engineering Research Institute. FIU has awarded more than 220,000 degrees and enrolls more than 54,000 students in two campuses and centers including FIU Downtown on Brickell, FIU@I-75, the Miami Beach Urban Studios, and Tianjin, China. FIU also supports artistic and cultural engagement through its three museums: Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, the Wolfsonian-FIU, and the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU. FIU is a member of Conference USA and more than 400 student-athletes participating in 18 sports. For more information about FIU, visit http://www.fiu.edu/.

